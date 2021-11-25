EXCLUSIVE! Custodians’ Board Boss Bizibu On Spot Over Asian Property

Uganda custodian Boss George William Bizibu

KAMPALA— The Uganda custodian Boss George William Bizibu, has been put on spot over the Asians Property in Kampala. The twenty-four (24) families of Asian origin have accused the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB) and the commissioner of land registration of illegally parcelling out their prime properties located in the heart of Kampala to a businessman.

The families accuse the DAPCB under its executive secretary, Mr George William Bizibu, of ignoring the Attorney General’s opinion on the matter, which indicated that the properties had been repossessed by their owners. These families say the properties belonged to their relatives who were expelled by Idi Amin.

The Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board was formed after the fall of Idi Amin to manage the properties that had been taken away from Asians who had left the country when he expelled them.



The board’s mandate was to enable those Asians who returned to the country to take back possession of their properties and manage those that were not repossessed by the original owners.

The board originally was supposed to wind up and properties of Asians that had not been reclaimed sold off, in the mid-90s but this is yet to happen and any new proposed date of winding up has led to massive corruption and a scramble for the properties, many of them in prime locations by public officials. However, there have been several incidences of the board cancelling certificates of ownership. This has led these 24 families to hand the matter into courts Uganda courts of law. And the matter can now only be decided by courts of law.















Background:

In April 2021, the executive secretary of DAPCB, Mr George William Bizibu, was placed under investigation over a UGX1.6 billion property involving city investor Margaret Ssekidde of Seroma Ltd. The joint investigation by both State House Anti Corruption Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Directorate (CID) was sanctioned by President Yoweri Museveni after the investor reported the matter to the head of state.

To be continued…..

We will tell you, How Businessman Abdul Kasai is fraudulently trying to acquire the same properties (Plot 98 – 104 Nakivubo road and Tittles of LRV 646 Folio 12).

Watch the space!

About Post Author Maurice MUHWEZI | Managing Editor administrator Maurice Muhwezi is a distinguished Digital Media Manager with interests in areas published platforms, website management, team-building, business process improvement and creating e-customer solutions See author's posts