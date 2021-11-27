Ex-Tourism Boss Stephen Asiimwe Named PSFU Executive Director

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Renowned tourism advocate Stephen Asiimwe has been allotted to lead Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) as the new executive director succeeding the late Gideon Badagawa.

Francis Kisirinya has been the acting executive director ever since late Badagawa passed away this year in June.

According to Dr. Elly Karuhanga, the PSFU board chairman, “Asiimwe’s appointment takes immediate effect.” Prior to his appointment, Asiimwe was the director of policy and business development, PSFU for at least one year.

“The board would like to particularly thank Mr. Kisirinya for leading the transitional process. The board also appreciates management and staff for the great work of holding ship,” Dr. Karuhanga stated. “We request you to give him complete cooperation so that he can deliver the best of his services for the benefits of the staff, Board, PSFU members, the private sector and Uganda as a whole.”

Asiimwe has a 30 year experience in both government and private sector at management, leadership and business leadership levels.

From 2014 to 2019, Asiimwe worked as the executive director at Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

With an experience in journalism, was the chief executive and Editor-in-Chief of the East African Business Week from 2004 to 2014. He also worked at New Vision as a reporter, sub-editor and Business Editor from 1993-2004.

He has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Management from the US-based Development Associates International (DAI) affiliated to Uganda Christian University (UCU). He is as well a bachelor’s graduate in Social Sciences graduate of Political Science and Sociology from Makerere University.