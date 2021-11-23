Dubai Expo 2020 set to fly 70 winners to expo

The Dubai Expo 2020 started on tue 1st of October and is still underway for the bext couple of days. The Chief Executive of the Dubai Tourism Corporation and Marketing, Issam Kazim has confirmed there are trips to win for participants to have an opportunity to see world class destinations, the latest advancements in technology and tourist attractions all in one.

He said the Expo is part of efforts to showcase Dubai and announce the recovery of the tourism sector from the pandemic, which ravaged the world in 2020.

Kazim also disclosed that they were also working with the Afrozons Dubai Sound Off project as a partner to bring more celebrity anchors from Nigeria, five other African countries and the United States with over 70 lucky tourists and their guests to experience the beauty and transformation of Dubai.

The Sound Off is specially designed to showcase Dubai as a destination of choice for Africans in diaspora.

The event which kicked off on the 1st of October and also lasts for the next six months, is set to increase awareness about Dubai, among global audiences and to attract tourists and investment into the Emirate.

This Expo 2020 will run alongside the maiden edition of the Afrozons Dubai Sound Off, offering an exceptional travel experience for any would be visitor to Dubai. The Sound Off promotion will culminate with the selection of 70 Afrobeat lovers and their guests for a trip to Dubai, giving them an opportunity to experience Dubai like never before.

The winners will be joined by their favourite celebrity radio anchors from the U.S , Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, and Angola to see the beauty of Dubai and experience the grandeur of the Dubai Expo 2020.