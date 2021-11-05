DOUBLE LOSS: Tycoon Katongole dumps Nkumba Ex-guild lover

Rona Kemirembe, the ex-Nkumba University Guild president is set to experience a double loss in a period of just 11 months. First, she lost the Kazo district woman Mp race to Jenifer Muheesi in January polls. Secondly, we have learnt that she is set to lose her longtime lover. Reports reaching us reveal that there is a secret beef going on between tycoon Ivan Katongole and Kemirembe-a secret side dish. The businessman is set to introduce his long time official lover only identified as Joweri whom he has been cohabiting with for some years without formalizing their affair. The move has sparked off a bitter squabble with his side dish Kemirembe. We hear Kemirembe and Katongole are no longer seeing eye to eye because of what she is considering as betrayal.

Sources close to the tycoon reveal that preparations for the big introduction ceremony is in high gear and has already invited 400 guests, who will accompany him to Butambala district, where Joweria will introduce him to her parents on November 27, 2021.

Sources told us that the tycoon has decided to introduce Joweri alleging that she managed well his business at the time he was in jail after he was accused of participating in women murders in Entebbe Sub-district though fortunately he was acquitted by High Court after prosecution failed to adduce sufficient evidence to implicate him.

Sources indicate that almost the 400 invitation cards have been distributed to invited guests and he is not bothered with the presidential directive of 200 guests required to attend a social function.

However, sources close to Kemirembe, intimated to us that she is not happy with the tycoon’s decision to first introduce Joweri yet she equally stood in for him when he was incarcerated at Kigo prison over women murders that rocked Entebbe years ago.