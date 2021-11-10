Daily Pepper, MP Katesh to headline Sheema run 2021

Daily Pepper Boss, Johnson Musinguzi, who doubles as SDA Chairman, at the Sheema run activation recently. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Kampala/Sheema | RedPepper Digital – Come Saturday 13th November 2021, Sheema district residents will experience the very first-ever Run themed Sheema Run 2021.

The good news is that area MP Kateshumbwa Dickson and Daily Pepper newspaper staff will be the key participants of the day.

In a brief interview with Daily Pepper’s Johnson Musinguzi, he told us that the major aim of the run is to fundraise for a centre based in Sheema that will be treating non-communicable diseases like Diabetes, hypertension. The centre will be equipped with information and drugs which usual other hospitals don’t provide all the time.

Musinguzi went on to add that Sheema has new good leaders now and society applauds them “This is a taste of new leadership in Sheema especially the new municipality MP Dickson Kateshumbwa who decided to headline the event”

Daily pepper’s Marketing Manager Amurinde Ambrose disclosed in an exclusive interview that the newspaper decided to partner with Sheema run 2021 as a way to give back to the community of Sheema District by publicizing the event.

“ As Daily Pepper, we came on board as sponsors to publicize the event in efforts to raise funds to help put up a better medical facility in Sheema,” Amurinde said.

The run is basically fundraising with each person to buy a T-shirt at UGX30000 to be able to participate.

Sheema Development Association ( SDA) as one of the sponsors, they are supporting the imitative by publishing it.SDA for many years has supported so many programs in Sheema.

The run will be sponsored by Riham, NBS TV, Daily pepper, HOPIET-UG,SDF and many other corporate Companies.

