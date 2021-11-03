COP26: Museveni calls for urgent measures to avert Climate Change Crisis

Glasglow | RedPepper Digital – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has, on Tuesday, called for urgent measures to avert the climate change crisis the World is currently facing.

In a statement submitted to the ongoing World Leaders Summit during the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) on Climate Change in Glasgow, UK, President Museveni highlighted a number of “irresponsible and sometimes greedy human actions” that have led to damaging the environment. He cited the depletion of forests, wetlands as well as the role of big emitters of greenhouse gases among the factors exacerbating the problem.

President Museveni underscored the link between socio-economic transformation and environmental protection noting, “If you conserve under-development, you should forget about conserving the environment… Therefore, let the world banish greed, ignorance, irresponsibility and rebelliousness, save our planet and use our greater knowledge to ensure affluence for all the people of the world”. He called for a correct balance in the sustainable use of natural resources.(A copy of the full statement is attached)

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his capacity as host and over 120 world leaders including US President Joe Biden, many African Heads of State and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are participating in the two-day Summit.

Prime Minister Boris urged world leaders to make the bold commitments needed to avoid a “doomsday” scenario that could become a reality in the near future unless urgent action is taken. “The longer we fail to act, the worse it gets and the higher the price when we are eventually forced by the catastrophe to act” he warned. He emphasized that it was possible to significantly cut emissions and plant billions of trees “because it is the way to restore the balance of nature and fix carbon in the air.” He stressed that developed countries should support mitigation and adaptation initiatives in developing countries, adding “we have a duty now to find those funds-$100 billion a year that was promised in Paris by 2020 but which we won’t deliver until 2023.”

The main objective of COP26 which is scheduled from 31 October -12 November 2021 is to get commitments aimed at reducing emissions in order to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius as agreed in the Paris Agreement of 2015 on Climate Change.

Uganda’s delegation is led by Hon. Beatrice Anywar the Minister of State for Environment. Also participating is Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Alfred Okidi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water and Environment, H.E. Julius Peter Moto Uganda’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, H.E Adonia Ayebare Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Honourable Members of Parliament, Senior officials, representatives of NGOs, the private sector and civil society.