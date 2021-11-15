CARS BONANZA! Gov’t to Borrow 26Bn for ministers posh rides

By Prisca Wanyenya

The Ministry of Finance is seeking approval of Parliament to borrow Shs26.144Bn from local commercial banks to purchase cars for Cabinet Ministers.

The supplementary request to a tune of Shs3.819Trn was on Tuesday 9 November introduced by Henry Musasizi, State Minister of Finance- General Duties before Parliament’s Budget Committee and of this, Shs1.343Trn has already been spent and Shs2.476Trn is awaiting approval of Parliament.

The Minister also told parliament that supplementary funding will be funded through domestic borrowing Shs2.049Trn from commercial banks.

Among the beneficiaries from the car bonanza is the Ministry of East African Community Affairs that is seeking for Shs1.2Bn to procure three vehicles for the First Deputy prime Minister as well as Minister of State for East African Community Affairs, who is former Speaker Kadaga.

The Office of the President is seeking for additional Shs8.313Bn for their motor vehicles. Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Peter Ogwang, is seeking Shs550M to purchase a station wagon. The Office of the President also needs Shs550M to purchase new wheels for the Minister of Ethics and Integrity.

The Ministry of Health is seeking for Shs1.225Bn to facilitate procurement of two motor vehicles for new ministers and an additional Shs9.466Bn to pay taxes on 282 double cabin motor vehicles procured for Covid emergency response.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives also wants a cake of the car bonanza seeking for Shs2.8Bn motor vehicles for the new ministers as well as the permanent secretary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also requesting for a Shs500M vehicle for Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and regional cooperation, John Mulimba.

The Internal Security Organisation is also seeking for Shs18Bn which will go towards classified expenditure and part of that amount will go towards purchase of cars, but the security body hasn’t given a breakdown of how much will be spent on cars.

In the supplementary funding, the Presidency also wants Shs3.974Bn to settle a court award to Prof. Mondo Kagonyera.

State House is seeking for Shs56.090Bn of which Shs50.400Bn is for setting up a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing plant and Shs5.690Bn for funding Anti-Tick Development project. The entity also needs Shs141Bn to fund Kiira Motors, while Shs104Bn will go towards classified expenditure. The Ministry of Public Service is seeking for Shs1.540Bn to cater for emoluments of former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and former Vice President Edward Ssekandi.

The Ministry of Education wants Shs48.5Bn for procurement and distribution of learning materials to cater for classes to ensure continuity of learning during the extended closure of schools.