Absa Bank donates Computers to Public Libraries

Prof. Nawangwe and Airtel officials graced the handing over

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Absa Bank Uganda has donated 50 computers through the National Libraries of Uganda to ten public libraries to enhance the online learning capabilities of the youth amid the closure of schools.

The beneficiary libraries include the public libraries located in Lira, Jinja, Mbarara, Hoima, Masindi, Fort Portal, Soroti, Mbale, Kabale and Kawempe Youth Center.

Speaking during the donation, Absa Bank Uganda’s Managing Director, Mumba Kalifungwa said the donated computers will enable the youth to access the bank’s Ready to Work Programme, which teaches valuable soft skills to enhance employability through training modules to youth aged 18-35 to help them transition from school to the work environment.

He added that the skilling ultimately results in youth taking two pathways, formal employment or self-employment.

“The world is shifting towards a digital future, and this has resonated throughout all sectors, including education. This situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools. As a bank, we believe that education remains a key driver supporting positive social-economic development in our communities and as such, we are proud to support the learners’ online learning efforts by providing the tools to ensure the continuation of their education journey,” Kalifungwa said.

According to officials, the public libraries will be enabled to access free wireless internet from Airtel Uganda, who in addition have partnered with the bank to provide free data for youth to sign up for the ‘Ready to Work’ training across the country.

“We thank Absa Bank for championing such programmes, like the Ready to Work, that gives the youth appropriate knowledge and skills to allow them to not only be employable but also create jobs and make a meaningful contribution to the economy of Uganda,” said Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali.

“For the past three years, Airtel Uganda has supported public libraries with free and reliable wireless internet to enable the youth to conduct resourceful research in support of their education, and through the Ready to Work programme, the youth will be able to get data valid for 60days from Airtel to access the Ready to Work website.”

Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the Makerere University Vice-Chancellor hailed the donation as one that has come at the right time.

“This donation comes at a very opportune time given the current hurdle of discontinued education. The support will help open doors for idle youth to make better use of their time by attaining soft skills training that will assist them in the future,” he said.