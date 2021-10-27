We are Ready, Geared-up for Forthcoming By-elections – EC Boss

Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama

Kampala – The Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama has revealed that the commission is ready to handle the impending phase of by-elections as well as those for LC-1 and LC-2.

He said this on October 18 while handing over 50 new vehicles to EC’s field-based staff at the commission warehouse in Banda. The fleet also includes 21 Yamaha motorcycles and is part of the 132 vehicles that the EC procured.

The vehicles will be deployed to new districts and cities and other identified electoral districts to support the delivery of electoral services.

“We are going to have by-elections in December for local government leaders like the Kayunga LC-V. We also have councillors’ polls from counties, divisions and district levels that passed away,” said Byabakama.

He also noted that in 2023, there will be election of chairpersons LC-I and LC-II in all villages in the country whose term for the five years is soon ending.

“We are as well preparing for the 2026 general elections because we don’t expect to buy more vehicles. These will work and every district in the country is going to get a vehicle; so, we expect all our work to be done in time and as expected.

Byabakama urged the drivers to handle the vehicles with care and concern because mishandling of the vehicle will be charged on the driver.

“Any driver who mishandles the vehicles may as well see his exit from the commission; so, it’s important the vehicles are kept in good condition so that when we come to 2026 elections we don’t have to go back to the treasury requesting for more vehicles. But if more districts are created, then that means we may have to request for more vehicles,” he said.

He also mentioned that the commission has notified political parties to register their representatives in the coming by-elections. For those that intend to contest as independents, the requirements are to be communicated in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Pamela Okudi, the EC acting head administration, said the drivers completed a two-week residential training in a defensive driving, use and operation of new vehicles.

“The training is being carried out in groups of 50 drivers until all 165 drivers are all trained. This training was carried out by the Uganda Police, Toyota Uganda and Victoria motors,” she said.