URSB appoints Alex Anganya as deputy Registrar General

Alex Anganya the new deputy registrar general URSB

Kampala The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has announced the appointment of Alex Anganya as the acting deputy registrar general – Finance and Administration (DRG-F&A).

Assuming duty this October supporting the functions of the Registrar General, Mercy K. Kainobwisho, besides providing management aid to all directorates at URSB, Alex is to report to the Registrar General and the Board of Directors.

URSB has been without a substantive Deputy Registrar General after the passing of Alfred Mugisha in July 2021 and the exit of Jane Langoya in January 2021.

“I am very pleased that we have filled this key executive position from our own ranks, which underlines the strength of our organization. The complementary sets of skills that Alex brings to the table proven robust leadership needed to propel us forward. He also has decades of experience both in finance and administration, which makes him the perfect match for this role.” Kainobwisho, registrar general said.

Ambassador Francis Butagira, Board Chairman informed that the organisation’s structure is undergoing alignment to deliver services rendered at full capacity hence appointments to fill vacant positions are still ongoing.

“Anganya is a dedicated and inclusive leader who has shown strong leadership over the past couple of years in his role as Director Internal Audit. I am confident that in his new role as Deputy RG, he will continue to add even more value to setting and executing our strategy, which will contribute to helping URSB achieve its financial and strategic goals.”

Expressing gratitude, Alex Anganya said, “I am greatly honoured to be appointed as the Deputy Registrar General of the Bureau. I look forward to working with the fantastic team at URSB and progressively build on the gains made to propel our organization to the next level. I also thank the board and management for believing in me.”

URSB is a statutory organization established by Chapter 210 Laws of Uganda responsible for registration of businesses, Intellectual Property Rights; patents, trademarks, industrial designs and copyright) and Civil Registration; registration of all marriages, conducts civil marriages) and runs the chattels registry. The Bureau also handles Insolvency matters.

Alex Anganya is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-U) and a professional auditor with thorough knowledge, skills and a decade of experience in Internal Auditing, Financial and Treasury Management, and Risk Management with good Leadership skills.

Alex was appointed Senior Internal auditor/ Head of internal audit at URSB and grew to become the Director Internal Audit a position he holds to date.

He was elected Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Africa Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) which brings together 20 member states, Uganda Inclusive with headquarters based in Harare Zimbabwe. He served in this capacity for 4 years.

He was also elected the chairperson of the JLOS audit committee, a subcommittee of the JLOS Budget working group, a position he holds to date.

Alex is certified with a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce Hons. degree (both obtained from Makerere University).

He is also a member of the institute of internal auditors- (IIA Global) and also a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

He holds a Certificate in Security Management from Industrial Security Services – Jinja, Certificate of attendance in Para – Legal Trainer from Uganda Human Rights Activists, Trained in Procurement Management by World Shelter Programme International.