URA Donates UGX115M Boat, Life jackets to Bunyonyi School

The thirty-seater Boat donated by URA to Bwama Primary School to aid the movement of pupils and staff

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – David Bahati the State Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) has commended Uganda Revenue Authority-URA for saving the lives of many Ugandans and especially the school children through donating a motorboat to Bwama Primary school.

He, however, said that the government has already secured a total of USD98M for purchasing two ferries to Lake Bunyonyi and tarmac Kabale-Bunyonyi road.

He said, this on Friday, at Bunyonyi Safari Resort in Kabale district at a function where the Uganda Revenue Authority together with 27 partners, donated a motorboat to safely ferry pupils who ply the waters of Lake Bunyonyi to access education in Bwama Primary School, Kabale district.

The thirty-seater boat, together with 70 life jackets, were handed over to the school management to ensure the children’s safety while they navigate the lake.

Sources close to this site indicate that the thirty-seater boat cost Ugx 115 million.

John Rujoki Musinguzi, URA CG revealed that taxman’s heed to this cause came after a series of stories in 2017 that featured on a local television station highlighting the plight of children who cross Lake Bunyonyi in the wee hours to access education on the mainland. The only means of transport available to them were rickety canoes which posed a threat.

Musinguzi says that In response, URA sought partnership with several organizations and 27 companies came on board to rescue the plight pupils face as they access education in a safe environment as This is what birthed a charity football match dubbed the URA tax derby in October 2019 The fundraising event generated a tune of Ugx 73,652,000m to which URA topped up with Ugx 41 million.

Bahati with Musinguzi the URA Commissioner General handover the life jackets to Bwama Primary school

He says that This initiative is part of the broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities prioritized by URA staff as a way of effecting social change in the communities in which they operate.

“Education is a basic need that should never have encumbrances such as children risking their lives, crossing water bodies in rickety boats in order to learn. This is the reason we are here today is to ease the education journey of tomorrow’s leaders and taxpayers from kabale district,” said Musinguzi.

Ian Rumanyika, Acting Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs revealed that as part of the commemoration of 30 years of existence, URA donated hospital equipment worth UGX 50 million to China- Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru on 10th September 2021.

Thereafter, on 24th September 2021, URA staff countrywide engaged in 70 CSR initiatives worth over UGX 166 million, to bolster change in the communities and create an enjoyable working relationship.

Robert Kanyooma the headteacher of Bwama primary school says that the school which is a government-aided primary school with an enrollment of 312 learners lost a pupil in 2018 after drowning, where others survived because of having expertise in swimming.

He added that they have been recently getting the assistance of motorboats from Global Livingston Institution and Bulamu Community foundation and Nicky’s care for Africa to transport learners free of charge.