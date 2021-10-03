UGhub under NITA-U shows progress in merging Govt ICT systems

Collin Mugasha (Director E-Government Services), Hon. James Kyewalabye Kabajo (Ag. Board Chair – NITA-U), Dr. Hatwib Mugasa (ED NITA-U), and Julius Torach (Commissioner IT, Ministry of ICT & NG)

Kampala. UgHub – a platform that integrates Government Systems, has by far merged 13 entities onto its rational data-sharing platform as guided by the Government of through the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U).

The system is to enable seamless sharing of data in a rational, secure, efficient, and sustainable manner across Government bodies. The platform was developed courtesy of World Bank funding under the Regional Communication Infrastructure Program (RCIP).

Addressing the press at the NITA-U Offices, Hon. James Kyewalabye Kabajo, acting Board Chairman – NITA-U confirmed that across the country, anyone can now virtually access most government services.

“Having set up the right infrastructure such as the NBI that currently spans over 4,000km across 56 districts and connecting over 1,400 Government offices and established the first tier-3 National Cloud Data Center with the capacity to host all Government systems, applications and data among others, the citizens can now enjoy the fruits of the infrastructure through services like UGhub that enable to receive government services without necessarily having physical contact with government offices,” said Kyewalabye.

Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, NITA-U Executive Director appreciated work done by all the stakeholders; World Bank, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, the Pilot Government entities, and the NITA-U staff for developing UGhub.

He said that the new system aims at efficiency across Government agencies leading to better service delivery for citizens. “There will be no more need for a citizen to fill out multiple documents just to get a government service or make multiple visits to an office to follow up a service request. NITA-U aims to have citizens receive government services without necessarily having physical contact with government offices and UGhub is a clear manifestation of that goal”.

Additionally, Collin Mugasha, NITA-U Director of E-Government Services remarked the hub as by far the most efficient digitalized service delivery system.

“UGhub is one of the most strategic and important government-wide digital projects and will be the backbone for service delivery and also make life easier for the citizens. To date, systems and applications from over 13 pilot government Ministries have been integrated onto UGhub. This is in addition to most banks and financial institutions.”

Embracing the event, Julius Torach, Commissioner Information Technology – Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, applauded the Government’s commitment to transforming citizens’ lives by harnessing the power of Information Technology for fast service delivery.