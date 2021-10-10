Tough bail terms for IT OFFICE boss

By our reporter

The Makindye magistrate court on Thursday released on bail flamboyant city engineer for allegedly stealing Shs73million.

Nicholas Mugabe, known for his pompous lifestyle, was remanded to Kitalya prison on 30th September up to Thursday 7th October, when court heard his bail application. He appeared via zoom link. To secure his freedom he was asked to pay Shs1.5million in cash and Shs20million non cash. He will appear in court again on 24th November. Sources say, due to frustration, he refused to see any visitor while in Kitalya School of understanding. Some Ugandans cannot believe that Mugabe who seems untouchable or ‘rich enough’ to buy off everyone could be jailed. But that’s life! He claims to be a director of IT OFFICE Uganda Ltd. Internet search results show that IT OFFICE (U) LTD is located in Kampala, Uganda (Plot 4, Jinja Road, 2 floor western wing Social Security House) and is part of the Computer and Peripheral Equipment Manufacturing Industry. It boasts of 27 employees and generates $1.65 million in sales (USD) and mentions Mugabe as a key principal.

Trouble for Mugabe started in June 2020 when his friend Kosamu Tagayikwa under Tagko Investments Ltd scooped a Shs 3.5bn sub-contract to supply hardcore and Murram to Canan Construction Ltd. Canan had scooped a contract to construct a new plant for Crown Beverages Ltd along Entebbe Express highway. Tagayikwa then invited cunning Mugabe to be in charge of finances. It was during this period while Tagayikwa was away that Mugabe on 19th December, 2020 received Shs 73.5 million meant to pay suppliers. He instead took off with the money and vanished in thin air.

Efforts to trace him proved futile until Tagayikwa ran to Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) for help. This was in May this year. A case of theft of Company funds file reference number CRB/GEF/598/2021 was opened and a hunt for Mugabe started. His luck ran out on 30th last month when he was arrested only to be remanded.