NUP Honcho Joel Ssenyonyi, Wife Welcome Baby Girl

NOW DAD! Ssenyonyi holds baby Gianna after Nagawa delivered

Kampala | Pepper Gossip – National Unity Platform Spokesperson and MP Nakawa West Joel Ssenyonyi together with his lover Fabrice Nagawa have welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

The excited former NTV journalist took to social media to share the bundle of joy, a baby girl the couple has since named Gianna.

Joel Ssenyonyi together with his wife Fabrice Nagawa

“Welcome to the world my baby girl Gianna (Gianna means God is gracious). Indeed, Katonda yabadde mweno ensonga.” said Ssenyonyi.

The couple had their scientific wedding last year and it was attended by NUP’s big fish including the party’s boss Robert Kyagulanyi.

