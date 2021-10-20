Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Bail Hearing Set for Thursday

The MPs’ Lawyer, Erias Lukwago submits in Masaka Court recently. (FILE PHOTO)



Masaka | RedPepper Digital – High Court has set Thursday, October 21, for hearing of the Bail Application filed by two Legislators who were recently remanded over the Masaka machete murders.

The duo, Hon Muhammad Ssegirinya (MP) Kawempe North and his Makindye West counterpart, Hon Allan Ssewanyana were re-arrested immediately after being granted bail by Masaka High Court, and later fresh murder charges opened against them.

Last month, the MPs through their lawyers of Lukwago and Company Advocates and Malende and Company Advocates, reapplied for bail over a number of grounds including medical-related issues.

In a hearing notice addressed to the applicants’ lawyers, Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija fixed the matter to Thursday this week before High Court judge Lawrence Tweyanze at 10 am

Some of the grounds in their second bail application is that they are suffering from health complications that require medical attention that they have not been able to receive while in jail.

In the same application, the MPs told court that they have substantial sureties who will ensure that they attend court whenever they are required and that they are willing to abide by all Bail terms.

The prosecution contends that on August 23rd 2021 at Ssetala Village in Kimanyaa Kabonera division, the duo with others murdered Sulaiman Kakooza, Michael Kiiza Nswa and Tadeo Kiyimba well as Robert Ssebyato survived narrowly.

