SHAME:Minister Lugolobi’s wife fights mother over property

The Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Amos Lugolobi’s wife is entangled in a property row with her biological mother, Mary Bwogi.

Mary is a widow who has been looking after her hubby’s estate since he (former UTV director James Bwogi) was killed by Idd Amin’s soldiers on October 18 1972. Late Bwogi’s widow who is fighting with her daughter, Evelyn Nakimera for property is a strong NRM mobiliser.

The disputed property that was left in the hands of the widow includes Plot 62, Block 10 at Nakulabye in Kampala, 196 acres at Block 4, Plot 423, a square mile of land at Kayenje in Mpigi, land in Mityana and Luweero districts. Another set of property under dispute is that of the late Mzee Tucker Kalibbala Bisiriba who was father of Bwogi. She has kept this property for years without selling it until when her four children grew to begin administering the properties. Mary Bwogi’s pain emanates from the fact that the daughter who is fighting for property was only three years when her hubby was killed and she struggled to bring her up as a single mother. She took her to good schools with hopes that she may wipe the tears Amin’s soldiers left in her eyes. However things did not work out to her expectations and instead her daughter is pushing her to the wall and wants her out despite keeping the property for over 48 years.

CALLS FOR M7’S HELP

The widow fears for her life and is calling for President Museveni’s intervention to save her fallen husband’s property. “I request President Museveni to help and save my life. My daughter and other enemies are on my case. Whenever I am moving, strange people keep trailing me. I really need protection even at my residence especially now that I no longer have police guards,” cries out the ailing NRM staunch mobilizer who is suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and other related complications at court last Thursday.

Besides the widow is facing jail any time if court deems fit after her daughter filed a case of forgery against her. The case at Buganda Road court registered vide CR-409/2017,Uganda vs Mary Bwogi and Balintuma her other son stems from a complaint at police that the two forged Nakimera’s signature to reach an understanding as requested by High Court.

However Bwogi says that the case is a guise for Nakimera to torture her and even delay multiple compensations accruing from UNRA, UMEME and other agencies who leased the contentious family estate. The frail widow can’t access any of her bank accounts since her daughter blocked them. Bwogi suspects that Nakimera is helped by her powerful husband to grab the family property.

The case which is in court before her worship Doreen Kalungi did not take off last Thursday as Bwogi’s lawyers of Nakagga & Co. Advocates asked for time to study the file. It was adjourned to November 12, 2021.