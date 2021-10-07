Rubanda Man fined UGX 500,000 for rejecting son’s body

Rubanda | RedPepper Digital – Angry residents in Karambo village Ikamiro parish in Muko sub-county Rubanda district, on Tuesday, fined a man Ugx 500.000 for rejecting the dead body of one of the children that he produced outside his marriage.

It’s alleged that Evaristo Tumwesigye, 40, commonly known as Thursday produced two children outside his marriage in Karambo village Ikamiro parish in Muko sub-county Rubanda.

One of the two children produced outside wedlock died last week on Sunday and on learning of the death, Tumwesigye disappeared and escaped to Muko forest reserve, fearing that his official wife would pin him on learning of the existence of his other two children.

Alexander Tumuhereze, the LC1 chairperson Karambo village, Ikamiro parish in Muko sub-county said that Tumwesigye’s actions caused anger among the residents who collected the body and buried it at Tumwesigyes home in his absence,

His official wife and children on seeing the irate villagers also fled leaving the residents to carry out the burial without any family member present

He further said that after the burial, Tumwesigye came out from his hiding place further angering the residents who decided to fine him five hundred thousand Uganda shillings for causing commotion by disowning his child.

Patrick Abenawe The Muko LCIII chairperson says that men should always take responsibility of the children they produce.