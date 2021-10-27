WEST NILE: Rev. Pons Ozelle Elected Third Bishop of Nebbi Diocese

Rt Rev. Ozelle with his better half. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Nebbi – The West Nile Christian community has been engulfed in joy after news of Rev. Pons Ozelle being elected the third Bishop of Nebbi Diocese.

Reports also indicate that Rt Rev. Ozelle will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on January 16, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Goli.

Nebbi diocese encountered a tragedy with the former Bishop of Nebbi was the Rt. Rev. Alphonse Watho-kudi, succumbing to COVID in January 2021.

Immediately upon his death, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba appointed retired Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi as the Care-taker Bishop of Nebbi Diocese.

RISE IN GLORY: Rt. Rev. Alphonse Wath-Kudi. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Born on August 17, 1969, Rt. Rev. Ozelle earned a Master of Divinity degree from Trinity Theological College in Singapore.

He also holds a Certificate in Administrative Law and a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, a post-graduate Diploma in Teacher Education from Kyambogo University, and a Diploma in Business Studies from Uganda College of Commerce, Pakwach.

Rev. Ozelle became born again at the age of 24 on 19th December 1993 after hearing directly from God that if he did not repent of his ungodly ways and enter into a personal relationship with God, he would surely die at a young age, just as two of his friends had died.

He was very shaken by this experience and gripped with deep conviction. He immediately went to his local parish church and prayed to receive Jesus Christ as his personal Saviour and Lord.

He was ordained a deacon in 2000 and then made a priest on 18th November 2001. He has served as Diocesan Secretary and Diocesan Administrator of Nebbi Diocese, Archdeacon of two Archdeaconries, parish priest, and Chaplain of several schools.

Rev. Ozelle has also served with World Vision, taught at Uganda College of Commerce and Paidha Primary Teachers’ Training College, and Chaired the Boards of Governors for Uringi Secondary School and Pakwach Secondary School.

Rev. Ozelle is married to Edna Owila, who teaches at Uringi Secondary School, and God has blessed them with four children.

The election was made by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda sitting at the Martyrs Shrine, Namugongo, on 27th October 2021.