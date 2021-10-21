RESPECT OUR VOTES! Bunya South Voters Plead to Court of Appeal After Encouraging Hon. Idi Isabirye to Challenge Jinja Court Ruling

Bunya South Voters in Mayuge District who are saddened with what they termed as ‘unfair’ ruling by the Jinja High Court have tasked their Member of Parliament Hon. Idi Isabirye to file a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal in Kampala saying that they are dissatisfied with Lady Justice Susan Abinyo’s decision.

This followed the nullification of the January 14 parliamentary election of the incumbent ruling National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Hon. Iddi Isabirye by the High Court in Jinja last Friday.

The petition challenging the victory of Isabirye was filed by his opponent Robert Ntende, who contested on an Independent ticket.

However, voters from the Constituency argue that what was done by the Jinja court undermined their mandate of selecting a representative of their choice.They have now asked the court of appeal to overturn Lady Justice Susan Abinyo’s decision.

‘’We had suffered for five years without any progress and after learning the cause to this, we decided to return Hon.Isabirye to effectively represent us .One of the reasons was that ever since he left parliament, other areas in Busoga have been progressing but Bunya South was stagnant unfortunately, Jinja Court usurped our mandate by turning us into political orphans’’, Magala Moses, a resident of Malongo in Bunya.

Another resident from Bwondha Town Council told our reporter that their hope is now in the court of appeal, arguing that it should respect their mandate and overturn the decision of Jinja High Court.

We could not speak to Hon.Idi Isabirye by press time as he was reportedly attending a high level meeting however, a source from his camp confirmed to this reporter that in response to his voters in Bunya South, Idi Isabirye has filed an appeal through his lawyers.

‘’Take Notice that the first respondent /appellant being aggravated and dissatisfied with the decision of with Her lordship Hon.Lady Justice Susan Abinyo delivered at the high court of Uganda at Jinja on the 15th day of October 2021 intends to appeal to the court of Appeal against the said decision and orders therein’’, reads in part the notice of appeal seen by Red pepper.

Isabirye’s rival Ntende through his lawyers Jude Byamukama of JByamukama & Co. Advocates and Ivan Wanume claimed that he’d have won the election if the affected polling stations were excluded from the tally sheet. He also claimed that there was ballot staffing, violence, intimidation of supporters by the former.

But a section of stakeholders contend that they made the right choice of electing Isabirye and it’s the reason he successfully garnered 19,833 votes against Ntende’s 14,364.