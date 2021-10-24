PICTORIAL: Ex-PPS Kivengere Eulogised, Laid to Rest on Saturday

LAID TO REST: Hope Kishande Kivengere President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni First and longest-serving Press secretary

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – Hope Kishande Kivengere President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni First and longest-serving Press secretary and daughter of the first black and Second Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev. Dr Festo Kivengere and canon Merabu Kivengere has been laid to rest in Kabale district amidst moving tributes.

She was buried at her ancestral home in Rugarama village, Northern Division, Kabale Municipality on Saturday.

Kivengere passed on this week on Wednesday from Nakasero Hospital in Kampala

Bishop Bagamuhunda giving his sermon

During the requiem service that was held at St Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama Presided over by Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev. Eng. George Bagamuhunda.

Mourner after mourner describe her as an accomplished civil servant and patriotic

Rtd Major General Jim Muhwezi the Minister for Security and the state minister of trade, industries and cooperatives David Bahati in their condolence messages, described Kishande as a patriotic, charitable, strong warrior, pan-Africanist and a restless Ugandan crusader.

Gen. Muhwezi revealed that he owes his life to Kivengere; had it not been for her courage and loyalty he would be now dead as During the war, she sheltered him after he had escaped from Jinja Road police station after him and other people he had been arrested with, broke the prison and escaped where security officers under then-President Milton Obote wanted to kill him from put her at great personal risk as she was arrested.

“I mourn the loss of my sister, but also the loss of my compatriot and hero, Hope Kivengere. Hope was a principled woman, who fought for truth, justice and freedom had it not been her courage that she dressed me like a woman and helped to escape I would be now dead ”.said General Muhwezi.

On his side, Bahati said that, while working as Uganda’s focal point minister for African Peer Review Mechanism, he recommended the late in 2020 to President Museveni to become a member of Panel Eminent Persons to oversee and supervise the APRM process in Africa, a job she executed well.

L-R Abdallah Mohammed Abdallah Al-Takawi the United Arab Emirates ambassador in Uganda, Gen Jim Muhwezi, Dr Rugunda, Susan Muhwezi and Ezra Suruma at the funeral service

In a message read for him by former Prime Minister and the Presidential special envoy for Special Duties in the office of the President Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Museveni described Kishande as a very hard-working woman with a noble character, long and unintended career as she was efficient and credible simplicity while at work.

President Museveni says that he chose Kivengere to start the Press Office and his Spokesperson because she was very professional and had an outstanding sense of commitment as she was resilient and was never taken aback whenever she came across any challenges

President Museveni said the late Kivengere came up with a lot of initiatives on media management and many times, arranged meetings between him and the media fraternity; always imparting to him the important role of the media in any endeavour.

“She created a good rapport between me and the media fraternity by holding these regular meetings. She managed to woo the foreign media and she dedicated herself to building bridges to a better future. She was a great freedom fighter, a patriot and a peacemaker. On behalf of the Government, my family and on my own behalf, please accept my heartfelt condolences,” said President Museveni.

The President said Hope devoted the prime years of her life to the service of Uganda through her extraordinary career and worked tirelessly to serve our country in the finest traditions of the civil service and she served with such distinction.

President Museveni says that good upbringing matters a lot in one’s life and that he could always detect the noble character of Hope’s parent’s renowned evangelists, Bishop Festo Kivengere and his wife, Merabu Kivengere as their great legacy are timeless as she had a long and untainted career and he was privileged to associate and work with a person of her calibre and vision.

Bishop Bagamuhunda asked Christians to work towards leaving a positive legacy. Bagamuhunda says that Kishande will always be remembered for having unquestioned integrity during her time of service.

The burial was attended among others Rt.Rev. Dr Edward Muhima Emeritus Bishop of North Kigezi , Rt Rev. Dr William Rukirande, Emeritus Bishops of Diocese of Kigezi, Rt Rev. Enock Kayeye Emeritus Bishop of North Kivu in the DRC, Prof. Tarsis Kabwegyere former minister, Mathew Rukikaire former minister, Major General Moses Rwakitarate the Uganda Defence Attaché to Belgium , Lt. Gen Jim Beesigye Owoyesigire the former AMISOM Commander, Canon Susan Muhwezi. Susan Muhwezi, the chairperson of Uganda Hotels Association, Prof Ezra Suruma, the Chancellor Makerere University, Dr Amos Nzeyi.

Kishande was born on August 19, 1949, by the late Rt. Rev. Dr Festo Kivengere, a renowned evangelist the First Black and second Bishop of Kigezi Diocese and Canon Merabu Kivengere.

After her studies in USA, France and the United Kingdom, Kishande returned back to Uganda and started working at the Institute of Administration. She later went to exile in Kenya in 1980 where she taught in different schools and until she returned to Uganda in 1986 and was appointed as the press secretary to president Museveni up to 2001 when she retired.

On retirement, Kishande worked with various international organizations as a consultant in Sudan, Somalia, Kenya, and Djibouti. She also worked as an election observer in Malawi, Comoros, and Zambia for the African Union.

Kishande was also active in the African Women Mediators Network for FEMWISE, a subsidiary mechanism of the Panel of the Wise and one of the critical pillars of the Peace and Security Architecture of the African Union (APSA). She was also part of the group of eminent elders for Common Market for East and Southern Africa.