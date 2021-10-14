Oulanyah urges youth to read, offer positive ideas

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has asked youth leaders under their umbrella body, the National Youth Council (NYC) to inculcate a system of values among fellow youth to achieve a resourceful population.

The speaker made the remarks while meeting the NYC team led by their chairperson, Jacob Eyeru.

The meeting was aimed at discussing issues affecting the operations of the council and finding ways of fostering a close working relationship with Parliament.

“As young people, how do you offer yourselves to solve challenges of unemployment and climate change? You can read, research, make analyses and offer positive ideas. You have the most energy to do these things. Leverage it,” said Oulanyah.

He pointed out that this has been manifested in the lack of passion and the death of the spirit of voluntarism affecting the youth movement in the modern-day.

“Many young people focus on gain for everything they do and are all up to the highest bidder which kills their validity,” Oulanyah said.

Oulanyah asked the leaders to propagate voluntarism, commitment and value systems amongst the youth in order for them to be grounded and driven.

The NYC chairperson, Eyeru called for a close partnership with Parliament and its support in the increment of funding for them, saying Uganda has a big young population that is detached from politics and leadership.