Ntungamo Health Boss Collapses Dead in Sauna

DEAD: Dr Richard Bakamuyuraki the Ntungamo District Health Officer

Ntungamo | RedPepper Digital – Dr Richard Bakamuyuraki the Ntungamo District Health Officer is dead.

According to sources, Bakamuturaki succumbed to a brain haemorrhage after sliding and falling in Sauna at Ntungamo Resort Hotel on Sunday evening 3rd October 2021.

It’s said that the incident happened at around 5 pm after which he was pronounced Dead on reaching Amazing Grace clinic.

Ntungamo District Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kiiza Federis confirmed the incident adding that the body was transported to mbarara regional referral hospital for a postmortem report.

Kiiza described Bakamuturaki as one of the pillars in the health sector who always fought for fellow health worker’s rights.

Asiimwe Moses one of the staff in charge of the laboratory at Ntungamo District Health department said they are still in shock from the sudden death of their boss.

Former Chairman Ntungamo District, Singahakye Denis described him as a person of integrity, transparency and accountable officer.

He has been DHO Ntungamo District since 2021 after service Rakai in the same capacity.

Born in kagarama Town council, Ntungamo District, in Kajara County, Bakamuturaki died at the age of 48.