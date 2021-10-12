October 13, 2021

NRM gears up for Nkumba Guild polls

The race for the next Nkumba University Guild president has attracted five contesters and they are clandestinely campaigning in scientific ways through social media platforms and meeting individual voters. Those in the Guild race include NRM’s Lawrence Mushabe, Deborah

Birungi, Joseph Nsereko, Pater Musinguzi and Tarzan Mpanga. However, the National Unity platform (NUP) is yet to choose between Deborah Birungi and Joseph Nsereko on whom to hand the party flag.

NRM’s Lawrence Mushabe has already received backup from State House and sources close to him indicate that State House is going to finance his campaigns so as to ensure the Guild president seat goes to a party cadre.

Apparently Mushabe has rolled out his scientific campaign before nomination and one of agenda once elected Guild president he intends to promote sports at University and digital learning in order to cope up with the adverse effects caused by COVID 19 pandemic which saw schools closed. Sources say the tight race is between NRM’s Mushabe and the one who will be handed the NUP flag.

