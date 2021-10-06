No Vaccination Card, No Access to Public Offices and Services

Uganda’s COVID-19 vaccination card

Kitgum | RedPepper Digital – As the government rallies eligible groups to vaccinate for COVID-19, a section of local government authorities have taken the mobilisation to another level!

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now a requirement for members of the public seeking to access key government offices and services in Kitgum district.

This stems from a directive by William Komakech, the Kitgum resident district commissioner who also doubles as the COVID-19 taskforce chairperson, barring nonvaccinated persons from visiting key public offices in an attempt to encourage the populace to take COVID-19 jabs.

According to Komakech, it is now mandatory for people to present their vaccination cards before accessing public office with the priority being that of the Resident District Commissioner and district headquarters.

“We’re only quiet because we don’t have vaccines at the district, but once we have received vaccines, we shall also put conditions. In my office, you will only reach when there is [vaccination] card. If you have not been vaccinated, we shall direct you where you can go vaccinate and then you come. But I want to advise the people of Kitgum from today onwards, begin carrying your vaccination cards with you because it will now become a requirement for your access to any facility or offices,” said Komakech.

He says that the restriction should not be perceived as a violation of rights rather an attempt to enhance the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination to avert the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Dr Henry Okello Otto, the acting Kitgum district health officer, says that they have started registering a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Apparently, there are over 70 COVID-19 cases in Kitgum district under home-based care. Cumulatively, the district has registered over 500 COVID-19 cases with 417 recoveries.