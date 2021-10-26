October 26, 2021

Museveni Names Gen Nabasa head Military Police, Sends Brig Katungi to AMISOM

October 26, 2021 Maurice MUHWEZI | Managing Editor

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander-In-Chief of armed forces has appointed his blue-eyed boy Maj Gen Don Nabasa as the new commander of Military Police.

Maj Gen Nabasa has been a contingent commander in Somalia under AMISOM for about a year before his new deployment.

His appointment comes at a time when the country is beginning to experience domestic terrorism attacks.

In a swap, Brig Keith Katungi, who has been the commander of military police will now replace Maj Gen Nabasa as the contingent commander in Somalia.

The deputy defense spokesperson Lt. Col Ronald Kakulungu confirmed the new development.

“Yes, it is true the officers have been transferred but the details of the transfer shall be availed tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said.

