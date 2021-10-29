Mahathi Infra Uganda Oil Terminal Impress Busoga King ‘Kyabazinga’

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Majesty William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV is impressed with the fuel storage terminal and Lake Victoria fuel transport system which is on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bugiri Bukasa Katabi town council Wakiso District.

On a guided tour at the facility, the Busoga King was received by the Project Manager Dinesh Donani who guaranteed that by the end of this year, the company will be undertaking final test runs.

He further commended the government of Uganda and other stakeholders King for the support they keep giving them that has enabled them to stay on track towards the project’s completion.

The King hailed the proprietors of Mahathi Infra, a company constructing a 70000 KL Oil Terminal for Storage of HSD Gasoline, Jet A-1 which is aimed at driving Uganda to the middle income status.

He was impressed with the ongoing works at the facility, applauded the government and its partners for the job well done on the facility in addition to the construction of preliminary works to the facility right from Kawuku/ Kisubi to the facility which he acknowledged will provide employment to Ugandans.

The Company has built Uganda’s largest ship so far, measuring 118 metres by 23 metres. For context, this ship is longer than Namboole stadium. The ship has the capacity to bring into the country 4.6 million liters of fuel. This is the first of 4 ships that the Company will build and put on Ugandan waters. This translates into massive employment opportunities for Ugandans.

Even though Uganda consumes approximately 5 million liters of fuel a day, the national fuel reserves in Jinja have not held more than 2 million liters of fuel in a day for a very long time.

Established in 2015, Mahathi Infra Uganda aims to vitalize the natural resource for Lake Victoria, the second largest lake in the world. The Project is backed by deep engineering expertise and vast experience, the company provides a full range of specialized maritime infrastructure to the oil industry in Uganda. The company, that provides reliable seaborne transportation of oil from Kenya to Uganda, works towards reducing the fuel transportation costs in Uganda (above 35-40%)