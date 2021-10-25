KOMAMBOGA BLAST: Museveni Vows to arrest, Deal with ‘Pigs’

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to bring to book the perpetrators who planted a bomb that exploded on Saturday and left one person dead and five injures injured in Komamboga, Kawempe division.

Museveni noted that he has been briefed that the said explosive might have been planted by a group of three people at a small eatery next to the famous Digida pork joint in Komamboga.

“Three people came and left a package in a kaveera [polythene bag] which later on exploded, killing one person and injuring five others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,” his statement reads in part.

The president adds that police specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident and at a later stage will give the nation more information about the terrorist attack and guidelines on vigilance by the public dealing with these possible terrorists.

“The public should not fear; we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life,” he said.

President Museveni speaks to the press last year. (FILE PHOTO)

Earlier this month on October 14, the United Kingdom and France warned of possible terrorist attacks in Uganda but the police said they found no evidence and that there was no need to elevate the threat levels.

Uganda last suffered a major terror attack on July 11, 2010, after a militant Islamist group, al-Shabaab, killed over 75 people in a Kampala twin-bombing as hundreds watched a football World Cup final match between Spain and the Netherlands.

In the aftermath, 14 people were arrested and of these, nine were found guilty and sentenced to a punishment ranging between 35 years to 50 years in jail while others were given life imprisonment by the then High court judge Alfonse Owiny-Dollo in 2016.