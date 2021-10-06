Judiciary Lifts Ban on Execution orders

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The judiciary has lifted the ban on execution of court judgements and orders so as to enable successful parties in the cases to realize the fruits of their judgment after a long and costly litigation.

This development comes after Chief Justice Alfonse Owinyi Dollo had suspended all execution processes to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

However, in a circular issued on Tuesday, the Chief Justice directed all Magistrates and Registrars to receive and process applications for execution with effect from October 11th 2021.

The Chief Justice’s circular comes following various petitions, complaints and concerns regarding the stay of execution of Court Judgements during the covid-19 lockdown.

The Chief Justice further directed that in cases where there are several modes of execution, a warrant of arrest of a judgment creditor for committal to civil prison should only be issued as a last resort.

The circular added that every court bailiff must present a valid license before he is issued with a warrant of execution.

According to the circular, all execution proceedings in court and out of court must be carried out with due observance of Covid-19 preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health.