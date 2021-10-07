Josephine Mukumbya Appointed Executive Director Of Agribusiness Development Centre

Josephine N. Mukumbya

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Josephine N. Mukumbya (pictured) has been appointed as the executive director of Agribusiness Development Centre (ADC), an entity which was founded by Rabobank Foundation and dfcu Limited to specialise in capacity development of farmer-based organizations through training, business mentorship and coaching, offering them the prospect of a sustainable future.

Josephine joins an experienced team where she will be responsible for providing strategic leadership for the growth of the overall organization, its partners and the agribusinesses working with ADC.

Josephine holds a Master’s Degree in Banking and Finance for Development from the Fondazione Giordano Dell ‘Amore in Italy and is a certified Coach credentialed by the International Coach Federation as an Associate Certified Coach.

She is an experienced professional in Governance, Risk Management, Business Planning, financial Portfolio Management, Capacity Development, Coaching and working cross-culturally.

She has a proven track record of superior performance in five financial institutions, and International Development Agency and a multi- donor-funded social enterprise in varied roles as a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Credit Officer and Senior Private Sector Development Advisor.

In these jobs, she has garnered expertise and experience in Leadership, Coaching, Agri financing mechanisms, Treasury management, Risk Management, Finance, Relationship management, Credit risk management, Business Development, Product development as well as digitalization.