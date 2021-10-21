Inside “The Djibouti Declaration on Labour , Employment and Labour Migration” Adopted by Igad Labour Ministers Meeting In Djibouti

Djibouti ,21st October 2021: The IGAD Ministerial Conference on Labour and Employment was held today in Djibouti. The meeting was officially opened by H.E. Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti.

The main objective of the Ministerial Conference, that was preceded by the meeting of Experts on 19th -20th October 2021, is to create a platform for regional cooperation on labor, employment and labor migration in the IGAD region.

The meeting was attended by Labour and Employment Ministers of the IGAD Member States of; The Republic of Djibouti, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Republic of Kenya, Federal Republic of Somalia, Republic of Sudan, Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of Uganda. Hon. Col. (Rtd.) Okello Charles P. Engola Macodwogo, Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations led the Uganda delegation.

The Ministerial conference adopted “The Djibouti Declaration on Labour , Employment and Labour Migration in the IGAD Region.” Some of the key decisions of the Declaration are to; Establish an IGAD Ministerial Committee on Labour, Employment and Labour Migration, Adopt the Terms of Reference and Standard Operating Procedures for the IGAD Ministerial Committee on Labour, Employment and Labour Migration, Adopt the IGAD Regional Guidelines on Rights Based Bilateral Labour Agreements and Develop Plan of Action to implement the Djibouti Declaration on Labour, Employment and Labour Migration (2021) with clear monitoring and reporting mechanism.

Representatives of Regional organizations and development partners including; the African Union, International Labour Organization (ILO), the European Union (EU), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) attended the meeting.

Mr. Milton Turyasiima, Assistant Commissioner, Employment Services, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Department, Mr. Oscar J. Edule, Counsellor, Regional Peace and Security Department ( IGAD Focal Point Officer) , Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other senior Government officials from the Ministries of Internal Affairs & Gender, Labour and Social Development and Internal Affairs as well as representatives of employees and employers organizations also attended the meeting.