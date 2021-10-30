Hon.Rwamirama Fosters Uganda’s Agro-Food Systems at the 8th OIC Turkey Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Hon. Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama, the Globe that Uganda has stepped up efforts to improve Food Security and Agricultural Development.

Rwamirama, accompanied by Uganda’s Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Stephen Mubiru made the remarks at the 8th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development held between 25th-27th October 2021 in Istanbul.

Founded in 1969, OIC, comprising 57 member states whose populations amount to nearly two-billion people combined, is the second largest intergovernmental organization in the world after the United Nations.

The conference organized by OIC Secretariat in cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Turkey, aimed at reviewing the food security and agricultural development in the OIC region and also setting the framework of the guidelines for the upcoming collaborative actions within the member states.

Hon.Rwamirama used this opportunity to highlight the strides made by the Government of Uganda in the transformation of agro-food systems for improved food security and overall agricultural development, and challenges met in charting forward Uganda’s development agenda in the area of food security and agricultural development.

Rwamirama also held a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Dr. Akof Ozkaldi, the Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Forestry.

‘’The two discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, and agreed to have a cooperation framework in the field of agriculture’’, said an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs –Uganda.

Agriculture is a major source of livelihood and under the National Development Plan III; agro-industrialization will enable Uganda to embark on its long-term aspiration of increasing household incomes and improving the quality of life.