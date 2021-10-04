DUBAI EXPO 2020: Uganda’s Population is Regional market hub – Museveni rallies for investment

President Museveni is ushered in ahead of the opening ceremony of the Uganda National Day during the World Trade Expo in Dubai, UAE.

Dubai | RedPepper Digital – President Museveni has urge investors to tap into Uganda and boasted of a market population of 42 million people and is estimated to reach 100 million people in 30 years.

The president made the remarks as he presided over celebrations at the Uganda National Day at the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Expo 2020 is a World Expo currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which was officially opened on the 1st of October 2021 and is to run for 182 days with over 192 participating countries, Uganda inclusive.

“Uganda is the right place at the right time for any serious business people looking for profitable investments. We have a market population of 42 million people and is estimated to reach 100 million people in 30 years,” said Museveni.

Earlier, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met and held bilateral discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Forces and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

I have arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a 3-day working visit. I join a Ugandan Delegation that arrived here earlier for the World Trade Expo and has already done a tremendous job marketing the country. pic.twitter.com/KKtwlZdeh5 — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 2, 2021

President Museveni briefed the Crown Prince on the four major investment sectors that the UAE can interest itself in including the production of steel, fertilizers, energy and Agro-processing.

The president said that Uganda has got good iron ore but still use the reconciled steel that is not good for strong steel.

“When we try to get strong steel, it comes from very far in China which is expensive because of the distance. We, therefore, want to develop a steel industry using our iron ore,” he said.