ACHIEVEMENT! Deputy Speaker Among Passes First Bill in Parliament

Kampala. The August house has finally established the Administration of Parliament in charge of Amendment Bill 2021. Hon. Anita Among, the Deputy Speaker has been shortlisted for the commission.

The bill was tabled by Hon. Anthony Akol, MP Kilak North hence awaiting a presidential decision.

He as well repeals the Institute of Parliamentary Studies Act 2020, and returns the hitherto autonomous entity back to the Parliamentary Service under the Institute of Parliamentary Studies.

This was Hon. Anita Among’s first legislation to presided over, ever since she was given office of Deputy Speaker in May 2021.

“This is the first Bill I have passed in the 11th Parliament,” Among revered.

President Museveni has 30 days to consider and assent to or reject the Bill as required under article 91 of the Constitution

Fortunately, legislators passed the bill this October 2021.

“The Commission shall be composed of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, the Leader of Government Business or his or her nominee, the Leader of the Opposition or his or her nominee, the Minister responsible for finance and four members of Parliament one of whom shall come from the opposition and none of whom shall be a Minister,” states Clause 2 of the Act.

Clause 5 repealed the Institute of Parliamentary Studies Act 2020, which renamed the Institute as ‘Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga Institute of Parliamentary Studies (RAKIPS)’ and gave it an autonomous status.

The legal document focuses on transitional that will allow staff working under the Institute to revert back into the Parliamentary Service.

Hon Henry Musasizi, minister of state for finance (General Duties),and Planning and Economic Development, said that the enactment will be a cost-saver whilst certifying the Bill with Financial Implications.

“There will be savings to Government from the rationalization process which will reduce expenditure on agencies, including the Institute of Parliamentary Studies,” he said.

To timely enact the bill, Hon. Sarah Achieng, Tororo district, thought that specific rules to the committee regarding this matter for investigation and report back, need to be suspended. Accordingly, this will enhance the Bill to be considered by the committee of the legislative house and passed unanimously doing away with the amendment.

Mathias Mpuuga, Leader of the Opposition, expressed gratitude for passing the Bill, however, warned that in future, suspension of rules on controversial policies will not be considered.

“I want to congratulate the House. I want to warn in earnest that we shall reject suspension of Rules in future legislations,” he said.