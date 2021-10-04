Crush?! Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Go OFFLINE

AGENCIES| Tech – Facebook Inc’s app and its photo-sharing app Instagram were down for thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The Jerusalem Post is reporting that Downdetector showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram on Monday, October 4, 2021.

However, there are no visible incidents being reported in Uganda where some 3.4 million Ugandans use social media for communication and networking with friends.

This crush comes at a time when a Facebook whistleblower has caused a firestorm after releasing internal documents detailing how the company failed to address the negative effects of its social media products that came forward Sunday night on CBS’ 60 Minutes.



Frances Haugen, a data scientist who worked at Facebook as a product manager on the Civic Integrity team, said the social media platform has lied to the public about resolving hate and violence to increase traffic and engagement—and in turn, profit.



Among the allegations she levelled at Facebook was that the company bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, because it reversed some of its safeguards against misinformation after the 2020 election, reports Time.Com.