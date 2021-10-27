Court to Deliver Ruling in Election Petition Against Gen. Muhwezi on November 1

Maj Gen. (Rtd.) Jim Muhwezi

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – Kabale High Court has set November 1st 2021 for delivering the ruling in the petition in which Fred Tumuheirwe Fred asked court to nullify the election of Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi as the Member of Parliament for Rujumbura county.

The judgement will be delivered by mail according to the notice sent by court to Minister Muhwezi’s lawyers of Rukutana Mwesigwa and Company Advocates.

During the highly contested January 14 General elections, Jim Muhwezi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer got 23,990 votes to thump the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Fred Turyamuhweza who garnered 20,556 votes in the Rujumbura County member of parliament seat in Rukungiri district.

Other candidates, independent Grace Muhoozi Mugisha got 2,149 votes while Alliance for National Transformation-ANT candidate Sylivin Gumisiriza got only 230 votes.

However, Turyamuhweza rejected the results and through his lawyers, JB Byamukama & Company Advocates petitioned court claiming that Muhwezi used voter bribery and ballot stuffing.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Fred Turyamuhweza seeks legal redress to nullify Gen. Muhwezi’s election and order fresh polls. (FILE PHOTO)

He also accused Muhwezi of conniving with security officials in the district to intimidate and chase away his agents and supporters from polling stations on polling day.

During his defense, the Minister through his lawyers described the allegations by the Petitioner as baseless propaganda having won the election legitimately.

This is one of the first cases the former Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Gender Hon Rukutana Mwesigwa is handling in private practice ever since he returned to private legal practice.