AGONIZING! Court Nullifies MP Bagala Election, Orders Fresh Mityana Polls

Mityana | RedPepper Digital | Court has, on Friday, nullified the election of Ms. Joyce Bagala (NUP) as Mityana Woman member of Parliament following a petition filed by an opponent, Judith Nalule Nabakooba.

In the Friday ruling, Mityana Court Judge Baguma Emmanuel has since ordered fresh elections. In the highly contested Woman Parliamentary election, Bagala had been declared winner defeating her runner up Nabakooba with a margin of 16,000 votes

In her petition, Ms Nabakooba who came second in the January 14 elections after getting 48,078 votes accused the Electoral Commission (EC) and Ms Bagala (respondents) of conspiring to steal her victory.

Mityana District Returning officer, Mr Stephen Makubuya on January 15 declared Ms Bagala of the National Unity Platform (NUP) winner of the hotly contested race after she got 64,305 votes. The other candidate in the race, Ms Brenda Nabaliisa, garnered 1,509 votes.

However, in the petition, Ms Nabakooba told court that the electoral commission officials failed to do their job thereby denying her victory.

According to the minister, several presiding officers connived with Ms Bagala’s agents to alter Declaration Results forms to deny her victory.

She also accused Ms Bagala of bribing voters and using security operatives to intimidate her voters.

According to the minister who was elected Mityana woman MP in 2016 on the ticket of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Ms. Bagala was seen on Election Day (January 14, 2021) bribing voters with money.

She had asked court to nullify Ms Bagala’s victory and also order for a fresh election.