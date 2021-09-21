Pepper Love | At the onset of your relationship, you may never even worry about having a broken relationship. Can you ever imagine that one day you will need to know how to fix a broken relationship with your boyfriend? Hell no!

But in reality, no relationship in life is free from difficulties and even the best couple, who seems so perfect, might be going through internal conflicts and arguments.

This is the actuality because, in the beginning, you both are wrapped up in feelings of love and enchantment. This, in turn, makes you forgive and overlook the tiny aspects that annoy you about your spouse.

But, as time goes by, and the level of passion in your relationship starts decreasing, all those things you ignored earlier catch up with you. And you’re left wondering, ‘How do I heal a broken relationship with my boyfriend?’

There is always hope for rekindling the love and passion in a broken relationship if both partners are ready to take the plunge. Without the willingness to decode the origins of the distress and pain in the relationship, fixing a broken relationship can become a daunting task.

Therefore, this article sets out the following 8 ways to fix a broken relationship with your boyfriend in the hope that all is not yet lost. If you’re wondering how to fix things with your boyfriend, read on.

Take a trip down memory lane

It is possible to undo damage in a relationship. Before you make any efforts to move forward, you both need to step back and see how things were dealt with in the initial stages of the relationship. Were there conflicts in the initial period? If yes, then how did you both handle them? What is it that you are doing wrong this time?

All this will allow you to learn from your past and avoid the same mistakes in the future. Most relationships are hunky dory in the initial phase. You resolve conflict more easily. You can take a lesson from that phase and see how things changed over time. Remember that repairing relationships for a happy future sometimes lies in past joyful memories.

Relive your beautiful past memories

You can fix a broken relationship by reconnecting with each other. So the most effective solution to mend your relationship with your boyfriend would be reliving past memories.

Open your heart to each other

For any broken relationship to heal, it is important that the couple have a heart-to-heart conversation with each other. Try to talk freely and honestly to your boyfriend and let him know how you feel when he does something which upsets you.

Instead of just demeaning each other, you must communicate with him so as to give him a chance to understand and improve himself. To fix a relationship that’s falling apart you need to improve your communication. Try out these couple’s communication exercises to help get your message across better.

Always try to gain the perspective of your partner

As we know, a relationship is sustained by two individuals; it is important that each of you should be able to put your perspectives clearly and firmly. And this is possible when you create that space for both of you. Since you want to fix the relationship, it is important to listen and understand what your partner has to say.

In the midst of mixed feelings, you might not be able to think straight and might blurt out whatever you want to in the heat of the moment. So what you need to do is keep calm and try to gain the perspective of your boyfriend as well regarding the situation at hand.

Spend some time alone, if need be

Going back to your cocoon and spending some time alone can help clear your thoughts. Go on a solo trip, pursue some new hobbies, and spend time with your friends (who are not mutual friends of both you and your boyfriend) and so on. Even encourage your boyfriend to spend some alone time.

Some time away from each other might help both of you acknowledge the time you both spend with each other. It will make you gain perspective and make you look at your issues from a bird’s eye view without being surrounded by them.

Try to rekindle the sexual flames

Not being intimate with one another can surely make your relationship mundane and less exciting. Therefore, you should try to re-instil the sexual flames back in your relationship by dressing up for your boyfriend or flirting with him.

Reopening the closed door of physical connection can help you both reconnect on the mental level as well. Sometimes, physical intimacy can do wonders for your relationship and lack of the same can completely jeopardize it.

Sex and physical affection form a big part of the glue that holds together a relationship. Mind you, do not rush into a bout of sexual activity if there are other underlying issues that need to be talked over. But if you’re wondering ‘how do I heal a broken relationship with my boyfriend’ and you think a great night of intimacy will help, go for it!

Make it clear that you want to fix things

It can become impossible to fix a broken relationship if you both keep thinking that the other partner does not want to mend things. So, first of all, you need to make your stance clear. Let him know that you want to make your relationship work and are ready to make compromises as and when required.

Seeing you make the effort will also encourage him to do the same and things might turn out to be good for the two of you in the end.

Approach a relationship expert

Sometimes your relationship with your boyfriend might not improve despite efforts from both sides. Therefore, you can approach a relationship expert or therapist who can advise you and help your relationship come back on the right track.

As a person outside the relationship, the therapist’s neutral perspective will allow you to view your relationship in a new light. You can also try therapy at home. Seeking professional help is a great way to get an impartial view of what’s going wrong in your relationship and getting clear tips on how to repair it.