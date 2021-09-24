VIDEO: IGP Ochola Trashes Illness Rumours, Makes Public Appearance

IGP Ochola stresses a point at a ceremony at Police Headquarters. (POLICE PHOTO)

Naguru | RedPepper Digital – The Inspector-General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has, on Friday, ended rumours of his alleged illness and made a public appearance.

This comes after Social media was, most of this week, awash with reports that the police chief was not fine and a section of netizens suggesting he was on oxygen, critically ill.

The reports suggested that Ochola had never recovered after his blood pressure shot up at the news of his deputy, Lt Gen Paul Lokech’s death last month.

However, on Friday, Ochola spoke as the chief guest during the annual general meeting for the Police Directorate of Health Service held at Police headquarters in Naguru.

Speaking to the meeting, Ochola deliberately avoided commenting on the issue of his health but spoke in parables as he referred to the media.

“Our friends from the media are also here but I won’t say much more than that,” Ochola said.

The statement has been interpreted by many as one meant to dispel the reports of his illness by availing himself for the public to see he is fine.

After officiating at the opening ceremony, Ochola participated n a group photo with other members of the police management team after which, he proceeded to his office for other engagements.