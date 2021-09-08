EXCLUSIVE: UPPC Boss Flees Country

Ibembe who is being hunted

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Some of the officials at Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) subject to the ongoing investigation are making the work of investigators complex, Pepper Digital has learnt.

Police sources say, Dr Patrick Ibembe who is one of the interdicted Board Members at the Entebbe based government printer has been elusive yet they are racing against time to complete investigations—they were given only four weeks.

We have learnt that when Presidency Minister Babirye Milly Babalanda aka BMB took a decision to suspend UPPC bosses, she reportedly extended to them an olive branch.

This was on a condition that they accept the wrongdoing by apologizing, those who had misused some funds were asked to refund them, and others were reportedly asked to resign—Ibembe is one of those who reportedly tendered in his resignation, also shs600million has since been recovered and some have since apologized in writing.

Despite resigning, efforts to get a statement from Ibembe have reportedly been futile after reports emerged that he left the country immediately after resigning.

Reports indicate that he is in Kenya. He has however reportedly told friends that he is ready to record a statement but the challenge is that he is battling Covid-19 related illness—Pepper Digital was not able to verify this by press time.

Ibembe has been acting as UPPC Board Member in charge of the Finance, Investment & Marketing Committee.

He also doubled as the Board Chairman for Uganda Security Printing Company Limited (USPC). It was formulated as a joint venture between the government of Uganda and a Germany Consortium Veridos meant to revamp Uganda (UPPC).

Investigators want Ibembe to explain some of the suspicious UPPC transactions.

For instance in some of the financial reports, he reportedly indicated that some of the monies were requested and paid to facilitate some politicians which they have since denied.

In his accountability reports, Ibembe indicated that part of the money, according to investigators, was reportedly used to support Girl Child drives and Campaigns synonymous with outgoing Speaker of Parliament Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and now 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs.

Other monies were indicated to have been reportedly channelled to former presidency minister Esther Mbayo to reportedly facilitate her Luuka Woman Mp bid.

They further showed that Haji Yunus Kakande, a Secretary in the Office of the President also reportedly got facilitation for work done for UPPC.

Other monies reportedly facilitated the Board Chairperson during the election period (whatever that means) and some to Ministry of Justice officials.

However, the officials being mentioned have denied the allegations, and investigators now want Ibembe to explain what he used that money for, and why he had to frame others; or else he coughs it.

Ibembe is also accused of being among the Board Members who allegedly took part in the changing of the Sales and Marketing Policy which saw hefty commissions being paid out.

Also as per the UPPC Board Policy, Board members are not in any way commissionable, salary earners or neither is the Corporation in charge of their medical insurance but are paid a monthly retainer as per their appointment letters. However, this was not the case for the UPPC Board.

A case in point reportedly occurred in June 2021, when Ibembe was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was hospitalized in Nairobi hospital where he reportedly requested UPPC to meet his hospital bill of Ugx. 10,000,000 which was against the Corporation’s policy.

Ibembe has reportedly been receiving an allowance of Ugx. 2,000,000 on his mobile phone (+2567764**747) mostly on Fridays in the guise of Board facilitation.