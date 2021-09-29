Uganda Airlines Set to Launch Direct Flights to Guangzhou – Jeje Odongo

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo has revealed that Uganda Airlines is planning to launch direct flights from Entebbe to Guangzhou, in China.

Odongo made the announcement on Tuesday during the virtual celebrations for the 72nd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, also known as National Day the People’s Republic of China.

“The national carrier, Air Uganda plans to launch direct flights from Entebbe to Guangzhou once the regulatory procedures are completed. With the re-establishment of Uganda Airlines, we shall have direct connectivity between our two countries, which is a great opportunity for business, and people-to-people interaction,” he said.

Odongo also said that Uganda is committed to working with China to expand its economic and commercial ties especially in areas such as tourism, investment and trade.

“The potential for cooperation in these areas is much greater than it is now. We are ready to work with you on how to facilitate greater access of Ugandan products to the Chinese markets, greater access of Chinese tourists visiting Uganda, and facilitating more investments from China to Uganda,” Odongo told the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Zhang Lizhong.

The Minister said the private sector is key in these efforts, and therefore, there is a need to encourage more business to business interaction between both countries.

