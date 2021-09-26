Kampala Traffic Boss Norman Musinga Moved to Rwenzori as IGP Shakes up Unit

Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander, Norman Musinga has been moved in a shake-up at Naguru by IGP Ochola (R) (courtesy)

Kampala |RedPepper Digital – The Inspector-General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has shaken up the Traffic Police Directorate in yet another et of changes in the force.

According to the changes Norman Musinga, who has been the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police commander has been reverted from the directorate and appointed the Regional Police Commander (RPC) for Rwenzori West.

The transfers have also seen Rogers Nsereko Kawuma appointed as the new Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police commander.

Nsereko previously served as Norman Musinga’s deputy and recently completed a four-month intermediate command and staff course at the Police Senior Command and Staff College in Bwebajja, along Entebbe road in Wakiso district.

The latest changes have also seen Israel Wambesyo appointed as the KMP deputy Traffic commander whereas Moses Mutabingwa who has been the head of the alert squad under the Directorate of Traffic, has been sent to Mbale as the Elgon Regional Traffic Officer and replaced by Anthony Nkesiga.

Faridah Nampiima has been appointed the new Traffic Directorate Spokesperson to replace Charles Ssebambuulidde.

The changes have also seen ACP Ben Mubangizi appointed as the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy commander to replace Denis Namuwoza who was recently appointed as the police commissioner in charge of police operations sitting at the Police headquarters in Naguru.

In other changes, former head of parliamentary police, Henry Kintu has been sent to Kisoro as District Police Commander and replaced by Stephen Agaba whereas Rogers Sseguya has been appointed as the deputy Regional Police Commander in charge of Kampala South.