September 22, 2021

Three Cheat death in Beer truck Accident

September 21, 2021 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Kanungu | RedPepper – Three people, on Monday, survived a nasty road accident in Kanungu when a lorry carrying crates of beer veered off the road and got stuck in a tree.

Elly Maate Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman said that the accident occurred on 20th Sept  2021 at around midday at Nyamitumba village, Kayungwe parish along Rugyeyo – Kisizi road in  Kanungu district when vehicle truck registration number UAW 080L Isuzu truck carrying crates of beer. 

Maate says that the driver of the vehicle identified as Ainembabazi Allan 27, sustained serious injuries and the other two passengers whose names were not readily available got minor injuries and all have been taken to Rugyeyo hospital.

Maate says that Kanungu District Traffic Officer AIP Amara and the team visited the scene and attributed the accident to brake failure. The accident was registered at Kanungu District Central Police Station under reference number TAR  23/ 2021.

About Post Author

Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

author

See author's posts

Join @RedPepperUG Telegram Channel for Regular updates
Post Views: 616

Tags: ,

More Stories

Dr. MESHARCH KATUSIIMEH: Open Letter to President Yoweri Museveni: It is time to fully open schools |OPED

September 22, 2021 REDPEPPER Editorial

LoP calls for enhanced funding to Health sector

September 21, 2021 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Ways to Fix a Broken Relationship with Your Boyfriend

September 21, 2021 Edna Aryatuha | REDPEPPER WRITER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe for notification