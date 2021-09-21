Three Cheat death in Beer truck Accident

Kanungu | RedPepper – Three people, on Monday, survived a nasty road accident in Kanungu when a lorry carrying crates of beer veered off the road and got stuck in a tree.

Elly Maate Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman said that the accident occurred on 20th Sept 2021 at around midday at Nyamitumba village, Kayungwe parish along Rugyeyo – Kisizi road in Kanungu district when vehicle truck registration number UAW 080L Isuzu truck carrying crates of beer.

Maate says that the driver of the vehicle identified as Ainembabazi Allan 27, sustained serious injuries and the other two passengers whose names were not readily available got minor injuries and all have been taken to Rugyeyo hospital.

Maate says that Kanungu District Traffic Officer AIP Amara and the team visited the scene and attributed the accident to brake failure. The accident was registered at Kanungu District Central Police Station under reference number TAR 23/ 2021.