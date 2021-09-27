September 27, 2021

CRIME! Mitooma Reverend arrested over Defilement

September 27, 2021 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Mitooma | RedPepper Digital – The Police in Mitooma district is holding an Anglican Priest for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

Mitooma Resident District Commissioner, RDC Adah Nansiima ordered the arrest of the 56-year-old Reverend whose names have been withheld for security reasons.

The suspect has been delivering God’s message at Nyarutuntu Church Of Uganda in Mahungye Parish, Mitooma district.

RDC Nasiima notes that by the time of arrest, the Reverend was trying to engage with the victim’s parents in Kimuri 2 village so as to end the matter amicably.

The suspect is currently detained at Mitooma Police Station and the girl who earlier had a failed abortion is currently receiving treatment at Mitooma Health Center IV.

Post Views: 381

