RDC Nandinda hands over office

Darious Nandinda (L) Handsover to the new kabale RDC Nyakahuma on Friday. (Moses Agaba PHOTO)

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – The outgoing Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Darius Nandinda, has on Friday officially handed over office to the New Resident District Commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma.

The handover took place in the RDC office on Makanga hill in Kabale municipality.

Nandinda was recently transferred to Nakasongola district, in a mini-reshuffle by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, while Nyakahuma was transferred to Kabale from Bugiri district.

In his handover speech, Nandinda commended the people of Kabale, for giving him an enabling environment to work and to serve them for the last nine years. He also asked his successor, to cooperate and work with the people of Kabale, describing them as very hardworking and straightforward people, who tell truth to power.

Nandinda, however, asked his successor to always handle with care, matters related to land, saying that land matters in Kabale district, are so sensitive and asked his Nyakahuma to exhibit a great degree of unity and cooperation. He commended Nyakahuma for mentoring him into RDC’s job when he was appointed in 2013

On his part, Nyakahuma commended, Nandinda for working hard for the people of Kabale and promoting the agenda of the National Resistance Movement-NRM government, promising that he will begin from where his predecessor stopped.

He also dispelled rumours that had been making rounds that Nandinda had refused to hand over the office, saying that the handover had to be done at an appropriate time, since Nandinda, had to first go and assume office at his new place of work.

Nyakahuma, retaliated his desire to work with all other leaders, so as to realize peace and development in the district.

Nandinda’s handover was later followed by a scientific farewell and welcoming party of him and the incoming RDC including two army officers that took place at Arcadia cottages in Kitumba Sub County, Kabale district amidst tight security and strict observation of the standard operating procedures.

Nandinda who had served in Kabale for 7 years was last month transferred to Nakasongola district and replaced with Godfrey Nyakahuma who was transferred from Bugiri district. Lt Col Robert Nyahamya was transferred with all army of the 19th battalion at Kihumuro in Kabale municipality and transferred to Kanungu district and it will be in charge of Kanungu, Rukungiri and Mitooma district.

The 19th battalion was replaced by the 31st battalion to be commanded by Lt Col Abraham Mutabazi.

According to the Kabale municipal mayor Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, the scientific party was organized to bid farewell to two officers Nandinda and Nahamya because of their great contributions in serving the people of Kabale and welcoming the new officers Mutabazi and Nyakahuma into the district.

The state minister of trade, industry and cooperatives David Bahati whose message was read for him by the NRM registrar Kabale Maurice Mugenga Keitaba commended Nandinda and Nahamya for working hard in defending their country and sensitizing people on government projects.

He also asked the incoming officers to ensure unity and cooperation in the district with the sole purpose of protecting and defending the country.