Prof. Nawangwe guarantees stable network ahead of Makerere online exams

Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe. (PHOTO: File)

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Makerere University vice-chancellor, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has affirmed that there will be a stable network ahead of the online examination.

Apparently, students have been attending lectures via an eLearning platform ‘Makerere University eLearning Environment’ (MUELE).

Subscribers will access set examinations whilst submitting their work done via the same MUELE. Prior, students have been complaining about poor connectivity on the digital platform regarding their previous experiences during tests. The University council scheduled the online assessment process to start September 13 – 30, 2021.

However, students expressed concerns that during examination tests, there are several pop up messages that interrupt them via the digital platform. This made many students curious hence they hardly trust the site, yet the university council promised to upgrade the system.

In response, Nawangwe has relieved the worries of the students about the network and site issues. He explained that there has been the installation of new servers to handle a wider coverage with a strong connection.

He urged students to be confident and trust the institution management since issues at hand are being resolved. Institutions have been permitted to proceed with examinations as long as they are conducting them within the assessment period.

Furthermore, according to Ivan Ssempijja, Makerere Student Guild president, the Directorate of ICT Support (DICTS) will assist with helplines daily during the examination season to handle students’ queries starting at 2:00 pm.

The Directorate of ICT Support has run different meetings with students to assist in opening up accounts on MUELE and clarifying issues that hinder students from penetrating the system. Lecturers were the first to receive training in July on how to administer online examinations to be able to manage arising challenges.

Continuing students at the institution were to start exams last month, unfortunately, the president announced the closure of learning institutions due to rampant spread of COVID-19. This led to adoption of online means to proceed education services.