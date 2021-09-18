PREMIER LEAGUE: Facts You Need to Know From Matchweek 4

AGENCIES| EPL – As Premier League action returns this weekend, let’s take a moment to reflect on a few facts and insights from Match week 4.

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Odsonne Edouard is only the fourth Premier League player to score more than once as a substitute on their debut, and the first since Sergio Aguero for Man City v Swansea in August 2011.

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City

Aaron Ramsdale is the first English goalkeeper to appear for Arsenal in the Premier League since David Seaman in May 2003.

Brentford 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford lost for the first time in 16 league matches, ending the longest current unbeaten league run of any side in England’s top four tiers (15 – W7 D8)

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola named the same starting XI in three consecutive top-flight league matches for the first time in his managerial career, while Man City did so for the first time in the Premier League since August 2015 under Manuel Pellegrini.

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo broke Damien Delaney’s record (11 years and 155 days) for the biggest gap between Premier League appearances, with Ronaldo playing for Man Utd 12 years and 118 days since his previous match in May 2009.

Southampton 0-0 West Ham United

West Ham United are unbeaten in their first four Premier League matches of a season for the first time since 1999/00, when they won three and drew one of their first four encounters.

Watford 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hwang Hee-chan became the eighth player to score on his Wolves Premier League debut, and the first since Rayan Aït-Nouri in October 2020 (v Crystal Palace).

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa

Romelu Lukaku has scored in each of his last six Premier League matches v Aston Villa. Only against West Ham (eight in a row) has he a longer run of netting in consecutive appearances.

Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool

Liverpool had 30 shots in this match, taking their tally to 100 for the season – at least 16 more than any other Premier League side.

Everton 3-1 Burnley

Andros Townsend scored and assisted in a single Premier League match for the first time since May 2019, while the Toffees became the fifth different side he has netted for in the competition