ON RAMPAGE! Notorious Rustlers Raid DPP Farm, Steal 158 Cows

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ms Jane Francis Abodo

Nabilatuk |RedPepper Digital – A group of Karimojong cattle rustlers, on Sunday morning, raided The village home of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ms Jane Francis Abodo, in Nabilatuk District and made off with 158 heads of cattle.

The rustlers estimated to be over 60 in number and armed, attacked the home of the DPP at about 3 am.

Moses Longoli a resident in the area said they remained helpless when the armed warriors attacked the DPP’s home.

“This is terrible where we are heading now. If the government does not take serious action against the raiders, there will be no more livestock left in Karamoja by the end of this year,” he said.

Justice Abodo becomes the second high profile official to lose her livestock to cattle rustlers who have since become a nuisance in the region for the last eight months.

Barely a week ago, Rustlers, on Tuesday last week, for the third time, raided the farm of the General Court Martial chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti in Lorengechora sub-county Napak district and made off with 40 heads of cattle.

The rustlers stormed the farm,

Gen. Andrew Gutti

Mark Losike, a resident of Lomuno village in Lotome sub-county in Napak District said he saw the warriors driving livestock past Morulinga, near the presidential state lodge at a terrific speed.

“They were running in different groups but facing one direction,” he said.

Mr.Remigik Achia, the Pian County Member of Parliament, who is also the husband to the DPP confirmed that their kraal was attacked.

He said out of 158 stolen cows they have so far managed to recover only 29, as 129 are still at large.

He said the footmarks have entered into Matheniko County in Moroto District.

“We are already going back to the previous situation of how Karamoja used to be before the first disarmament was launched,” he said.

When contacted, Capt Edrin Mawanda, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson, promised to revert later to comment on the matter.

The incidents of cattle rustlers in Karamoja have intensified despite the presence of President Museveni, who has camped in the region since Friday where he has been meeting district leaders and security commanders to understand the cause of the resurgence, after 14 years of peace, following the successful disarmament exercise.

While meeting the President, Members of Parliament from the Karamoja region said the use of helicopters by security to track the rustlers is not yielding any result.

The President reportedly assured the MPs that it is just a few “Karimojong criminals” that are trying to destabilise the peace in the region and that they will be dealt with.