Ntoroko NRM Chair Gruesomely murdered, body dumped in Ibanda

Deceased NRM acting party chairperson Jespherson Ahebwa Kabagambe

Ntoroko – A dark cloud hooved over Ntoroko on the pronouncement of the sad news of the gruesome murder of the Ntoroko district acting NRM chairperson, Jepherson Kabagambe Aheebwa.

According to the latest information from RDC Meshach Ruhaga Kawamara, the deceased went to Fort Portal with a colleague last evening, and they went to a bank where the deceased’s friend used an ATM machine leaving Kabagambe outside the bank, but on coming out of the ATM booth, he tried to locate the deceased in vain.

On calling him, Kabagambe said that he had got a lift from downtown in Kisenyi Fort portal and he was heading to Karugutu town council in Ntoroko district.

However, in half an hours time, the deceased called his colleague notifying him that he was in dire need of UGX2M, and he needed the amount immediately, when he tried to ask him his location, the phone went silent.

The relatives of the deceased attempted to wait for Kabagambe to return home in vain, and proceeded to police to make a report of a missing person, and started mounting a search.

It was thus with great shock this afternoon when the district learnt through social media platforms of viral pictures of the deceased, whose body was found in Ibanda district.

Lameck Kigozi, the Rwenzori west region police spokesperson said he heard information that he has not yet digested, but referred us to the regional police spokesperson for more details.

When URN contacted the Rwenzori regional police spokesperson Twesige Vincent, he said he had not gathered facts about the deceased.