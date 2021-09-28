VP Garang Blasts UN, International Community for Abandoning South Sudan

South Sudan VP Mrs. Rebecca Garang de Mabior

AGENCIES | Mrs. Rebecca Garang de Mabior, the South Sudan Vice President and widow of South Sudan’s founder leader, Dr. John Garang has told the United Nations General Assembly that the international community abandoned their earlier commitment of supporting the Juba government.

According to Mrs Garang when civil war broke out in December 2013, the world shifted all the attention to the South Sudan citizens and humanitarian support but has totally forgotten the aspect of strengthening the state.

“However, after the outbreak of the war, that vision was abandoned, and priority was placed on protecting civilians and providing humanitarian assistance. As a result, support for capacity building of the State was terminated,” she said.

She stressed that supporting a State’s ability to govern responsibly and effectively is essential.

“It is also necessary to guard against what she called “the unintended consequences of dependency on humanitarian assistance.”gfe

Given improvements in peace and security, she said it was now time to transition from emergency towards sustainable development.