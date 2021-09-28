Masindi Medics on Spot for Sale of COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

Masindi | RedPepper Digital – Masindi health officials are investigating reports that some of their own are selling Covid-19 certificates to none vaccinated people.

Dr Rogers Musinguzi, the head of the Covid-19 Case Management Unit in Masindi district says that they have received reports that health workers in some facilities in the district are conniving to sell Covid-19 certificates to non-vaccinated persons.

He explains that some of the people shamelessly approach his office seeking to buy Covid-19 vaccination cards without taking the jab.

According to Dr. Musinguzi, such people are frustrating the fight against Covid-19, warning that they may become a burden to the sector in the future when they get severe disease after failing to get vaccinated.

Dr. Musinguzi also expressed concern on how people in the district have neglected the standard operating procedures following the easing of the lockdown, which he said could lead to a spiral in infections.

Patrick Baguma, Masindi District Health Officer has confirmed receiving reports about some health workers in the district selling COVID-19 vaccination certificates to non-vaccinated people.

He revealed that many people including teachers, leaders and even health workers in the district have adamantly refused to be vaccinated yet they want to get COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Cumulatively, Masindi has registered 255 COVID-19 cases. Eight new cases are currently being managed at the Masindi COVID-19 treatment unit.